Shantelle Amanda Mattschoss faced the Kingaroy magistrate on July 1, 2019, for two charges of drug driving.
Shantelle Amanda Mattschoss faced the Kingaroy magistrate on July 1, 2019, for two charges of drug driving.
Crime

Brain tumour treatment lands woman in court

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
10th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
A WOMAN who smoked marijuana to cope with her brain tumour symptoms has been convicted of drug driving in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Shantelle Amanda Mattschoss faced the magistrate on two charges of drug driving.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his 29-year-old client was introduced to smoking marijuana a few months ago after she was diagnosed with a pituitary tumour on her hormone gland in her brain.

"The marijuana is to help her with nausea, sleeping and pain management," he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she took Mattschoss's fairly exceptional circumstances into consideration.

"As a 29 year old, you've been diagnosed with a brain tumour and you've been using marijuana to deal with that.

"But you should know, marijuana stays in your system for a very long time and you need to use medication that is properly prescribed for you," she said.

Magistrate Pink fined Mattschoss $200 for the first drug driving offence, and $400 for the second offence.

She was disqualified from driving for two months.

The convictions were recorded.

South Burnett

