The Northern Star Club hosted Alex Perry.

HO HO: Coraki CWA members Joyce Skinner, Lynne Smart, Brenda Jones, Cheryl Marshall OAM, Carol Hill, Janelle Maclean, Paula Starkey, in front, Debbie McGillan and Jan Walsh at the Coraki CWA and UCH Christmas in July fundraiser at the Coraki CWA Hall.

Aaron Middleton from McLeans Ridges is showing his 1952 Formal Cub tractor. He has been restoring the tractor for 12 months. At the Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend at Casino Showground.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Marc Ringe, Ria Greenland and baby Edie, shopping for plants to start their garden. The wet weather has brought them to the undercover Lismore Carboot Market.

SES volunteers searching for missing Belgian backpacker, Theo Hayez.

"Gotta love this time of year for the sunsets", Banora Point.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

Byron beaches have been smashed by the large swell and high tides brought about by the wild weather Cyclone Oma is causing.

BRAG SHEET: Your sporty children

5th Aug 2019 10:35 PM

MOST Australian parents are involved in at least one sporting activity a week.

The Australian Active Kids Report found 72 per cent of parents said they were more involved in these activities than their own parents were.

We thought parents deserved to brag about their sporty children.

They may not be sports stars (yet) but their parents care so much they ferry them to sports and training week in and out.

And not forgetting the hours parents sit by the sidelines cheering on games.

Here's some of your own little sport stars.

 

