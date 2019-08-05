BRAG SHEET: Your sporty children

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

MOST Australian parents are involved in at least one sporting activity a week.

The Australian Active Kids Report found 72 per cent of parents said they were more involved in these activities than their own parents were.

We thought parents deserved to brag about their sporty children.

They may not be sports stars (yet) but their parents care so much they ferry them to sports and training week in and out.

And not forgetting the hours parents sit by the sidelines cheering on games.

Here's some of your own little sport stars.