Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Bradley to chair GrainCorp malt business

24th Jun 2019 10:21 AM

GrainCorp says it will appoint Graham Bradley as chairman of its new malt business if the planned spin-off of its global malting unit proceeds.

Peter Richards has been appointed deputy chairman of GrainCorp effective immediately and will take over as GrainCorp chairman if the demerger is carried out, the company said in a statement.

In April, the country's biggest listed bulk grain handler said it planned to split in two, spinning off and listing its malt unit and restructuring its grain business, whose earnings have been hit by drought.

graham bradley graincorp

Top Stories

    MY ANGEL: Mother grieves daughter lost in crash

    premium_icon MY ANGEL: Mother grieves daughter lost in crash

    News "I'M ABSOLUTELY broken... it's just not right, a parent should never have to bury a child."

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Crime Police suspended the land search for Theo Hayez on Friday

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:10 AM
    Future of beautiful, fatal waterfall to be considered

    premium_icon Future of beautiful, fatal waterfall to be considered

    Council News There have been deaths and numerous injuries at the site

    • 24th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    180 stunning photos from the Lantern Parade

    premium_icon 180 stunning photos from the Lantern Parade

    News Did we take your photo at the Lismore Lantern Parade?