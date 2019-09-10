Bradbury set for birthday bash

ICONIC MOMENT: Steven Bradbury stands in disbelief after winning the gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics. He will be the guest speaker at the Lord's Taverners 10-year anniversary dinner in Lismore.

OLYMPIC gold medallist Steven Bradbury will be the guest speaker at the 10-year anniversary dinner of the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW branch in Lismore.

Bradbury is best known for winning a gold medal as a speed skater at the 2002 Winter Olympics when the other racers fell over in a last corner pile-up before he skated past them.

More recently he has been on the reality television program Australian Survivor and should have plenty to say when he comes to the Trinity Sports Centre on October 4.

"It was an iconic moment in sport and I think everyone remembers him as 'the last man standing',” Lord's Taverners Northern NSW chairwoman Joanne Cooper said.

"Stan Gilchrist got in contact with Steven and I'm sure it's a guest speaker that will appeal to a lot of people.”

Also in attendance will be Mike Coward, the international cricket correspondent, writer and commentator who is the main person responsible for the formation of the branch.

The Taverners have had some top names across a number of sports at dinners, with tennis legend Pat Rafter and Paralympian Kurt Fearnley among previous guest speakers at Lismore.

The group continues to help disadvantaged and disabled young people using cricket and other forms of sport and recreation to engage with them.

The local branch was established by Stan Gilchrist on October 3, 2009, and is now acknowledged as the leader of the 13 branches in Australia.

"I haven't been involved as long as Stan and the others but they've raised over $110,000 which is quite significant,” Cooper said.

"We now offer tertiary scholarships with TAFE programs and we focus on females in sport and getting young girls involved.

"We recently had 130 primary school girls participate in our five sports over five days program in Lismore.

"There was also an Aussie rules camp with the Lismore Swans which was mainly aimed at bringing foster kids into a team environment.

"We're so grateful for all the support we get and this is a great chance to celebrate and say 'thank you'.”

Dinner is only the start of the weekend with a social cricket day at Sam Trimble Oval, Bexhill, on Saturday and a charity golf day at Byron Bay on the Sunday of the long weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/BBRKX