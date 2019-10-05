Bradbury brings his best to Lismore

Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury was the guest speaker at the Lord's Taverners 10-year anniversary dinner at Lismore last night.

AN ENERGETIC Steven Bradbury entertained the crowd as guest speaker at the Lord's Taverners 10-year anniversary at the Trinity Catholic College sport centre at Lismore last night.

The Olympic Games gold medallist provided light-hearted laughs while spreading some motivational thoughts around the room.

Bradbury is best known for winning a gold medal as a speed skater at the 2002 Winter Olympics when the other racers fell over in a last corner pile-up before he skated past them.

He revealed what was running through his mind after the race.

"I'm a four-time Olympian ranked inside the top 10 speed skaters for over a decade and now I've become an overnight sensation,” Bradbury said.

"I thought to myself I was the gold medal favourite eight years ago before I got knocked over.

"I've been impaled with a skate through my leg and been in a halo brace for two months with a busted a neck.

"Now I've had seven other skaters fall over in front of me and I'm taking a gold medal for that.

"I can't take a gold medal for that but what I can take it for is the 14 years worth of hard work in the lead-up.

"There has to be some hard times along the way otherwise if it was easy everyone would be doing it.

"I'm a speed skater from Brisbane on a budget but every day I did my best to succeed.

"I knew my competition on the side of the world were doing the same and I pushed myself out of bed every day on my way to achieving that goal..”

Also in attendance was Mike Coward, the international cricket correspondent, writer and commentator who is the main person responsible for the formation of the Taverners branch.

The group continues to help disadvantaged and disabled young people using cricket and other forms of sport and recreation to engage with them.

The local branch was established by Stan Gilchrist on October 3, 2009, and is now acknowledged as the leader of the 13 branches in Australia.

It was a special night for Gilchrist and his wife June who were both inducted as Life Members of the Lord's Taverners.