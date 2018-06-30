Rawiller’s life on hold as conduct investigated

Jockey Nash Rawiller after winning the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December. Picture: AFP

NASH Rawiller faces a nervous two weeks as the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption continues its investigations into allegations the expatriate Australian jockey received gifts or money in exchange for race tips.

Rawiller's passport was confiscated by ICAC eight weeks ago. The commission can order him to remain in Hong Kong for up to 10 weeks before either pressing charges against him or returning his passport.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has already disqualified Rawiller for 15 months after finding he had twice accepted "pecuniary or other gifts for providing tips on horses he rode".

Rawiller was also found to have "on diverse occasions had an interest in bets on horses, with those bets facilitated by people known to him".

The 43-year-old jockey's disqualification is the longest issued by the HKJC since Australian rider Chris Munce was banned for 30 months over the "tips for bets" affair in 2008.

Munce was also jailed for 20 months after ICAC found him guilty of tipping for financial gain.

Meanwhile, trainer Matthew Smith is considering backing up with Plymouth Road and Faraway Town in stakes races next weekend after both ran well at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Improving stayer Plymouth Road will be nominated for the Listed $125,000 Winter Cup (2400m) at Rosehill next Saturday after his ­impressive all-the-way win in a Randwick 2400m race.

Faraway Town was beaten into third by I Thought So at Randwick over 1200m but Smith said that provided the mare pulled up well, he would consider starting her in the Listed $150,000 Civic Stakes (1350m).

Meanwhile, Smith revealed he had secured a talented ­English middle-distance galloper, Dark Acclaim, for $500,000 at the Goffs Thoroughbred Sale in Newmarket last week.

Dark Acclaim is a winner at Doncaster and has been twice stakes placed in six starts.

"Dark Acclaim has got some good form, he's a 1600m to 2000m horse and he will be prepared for the Sydney autumn carnival next year,'' Smith said.