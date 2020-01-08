Brad Pitt labels love life a ‘disaster’

After his cheeky Golden Globes speech, Brad Pitt has again made public mention of his love life – this time labelling it “disastrous”.

The 56-year-old, who picked up Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on Sunday, joked about his personal life being "trash mag fodder" on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Appearing on the podcast alongside his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, the host asked at what point in their careers did they realise they truly "made it".

Taking the lead, DiCaprio, 45, answered that after he made Titanic and buzz around it began to build, he noticed one day that he was being followed by four black SUVs.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

Although the Oscar winner said it didn't happen as frequently anymore, Pitt, who is twice divorced from Jennifer Aniston and most recently Angelina Jolie, appeared in shock and asked: "It doesn't?"

He continued and joked: "I'm a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that. I'm just like trash mag fodder. I don't know … because of my disaster of a personal life, probably, most likely."

To which, DiCaprio weighed in and insisted, "You have a very exciting personal life! Like Lil Kim said, the paparazzi are going to get you one way or another."

Maron, whose podcast aired on Monday, also asked how the co-stars avoided the paparazzi and whether they used disguises to dodge them.

DiCaprio spoke first about using disguises: "We've tried all that stuff … no, none of that works."

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Pitt admitted that he had some good exit strategies in place to avoid the cameras, "I've got some good getaways that I will not reveal as they are still in play."

Pitt's admission about his personal life comes days after he made a similar jab about himself while accepting his Golden Globe when he joked about scrutiny of his dating life.

He said: "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because anyone I stand next to they say I'm dating. And that would just be awkward."

In the audience was Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who was spotted laughing with the rest of the crowd.

Jennifer Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. Picture: WireImage

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, the Fight Club star spoke toEntertainment Tonightabout seeing Aniston, who he was married to from 2000 to 2005, later in the evening.

He smiled and said: "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

The pair were even spotted later in the evening attending the same Golden Globes afterparties.

In February last year, Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday celebrations.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission