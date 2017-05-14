UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning cancelled

UPDATE:

A SEVERE weather warning for the Northern Rivers was cancelled at 3.40pm this afternoon.

The immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

Minnie Waters Pump Shed in the Northern Rivers recorded 108mm in the 24 hours to 4pm today.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of fallen power lines.

* Don't walk, ride or drive through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Beware of fallen trees or debris on the road.

No further warnings will be issued for this event.

INITIAL REPORT:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for residents of Northern NSW.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is expected on Sunday.

A trough of low pressure currently near the coast will interact with an upper trough today, generating a small low pressure system close to the Mid North Coast later today.

Heavier rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are possible on parts of the northern coast with this low.

24 hour totals above 100mm for Sunday are possible for some parts of the catchments the Northern Rivers, mostly

falling this afternoon and evening.

The low is forecast to move rapidly away to the east during Monday. Rainfall is expected to ease during Monday as the low moves away to the east.



Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Port Stephens, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Parts of the coastal fringe are most susceptible.

Widespread rain, showers & isolated storms are forecast at the end of this week for eastern #Australia. Latest at https://t.co/4W35o8i7wJ pic.twitter.com/usloYD8RkF — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) May 14, 2017

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available

place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132

500.



The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5:00 pm AEST Sunday.

.