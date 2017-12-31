Boy's holiday saved after kind gesture

Little Max Cahill's holiday's have been made after a kind Evans Head local lent him a bike to ride around the caravan park.

ONE little boy's holiday period has been made that much better after an Evans Head local came to his rescue by lending him a bike.

Max Cahill was left devastated after the back wheel on his bike blew out on the trip down from the Gold Coast two days ago.

Immediately his parents Jed and Jacinta tried to remedy this by putting a call out on Facebook to find a second hand bike for him to use on their holiday.

"Because it was a little kids bike we couldn't find an inner for it," Mr Cahill said.

"I was looking at the possibility of buying him a second hand bike because his birthday is coming up in a month's time and we already have a BMX wrapped up at home ready to give to him, so we really didn't want to buy a brand new bike."

"We put a call out to see if there were any second hand bikes available and we got a message five minutes later saying we could actually borrow one for the week."

Mr Cahill said they were "pretty stoked" they received such a positive response from the community because "now (Max) is a happy camper".

"I come camping here a lot and I love Evans Head, we've always had great experiences with the community but this just gave us a great example of how strong and supportive the community is," he said.

"To actually embrace us and give us an opportunity to make sure our son is having a great holiday, he is now going to have great memories now whereas before he was sitting there watching the other kids riding their bikes and wishing he could join in."

Mr Cahill and his family were so grateful to Tarryn Cole and her generosity, as she made Max's summer holidays.

"Big thank you to her, we are really appreciative and she has been fantastic," he said.