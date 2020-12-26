Boy’s heartbreaking wish for Christmas

A four-year-old boy has made a heartbreaking wish this Christmas - asking Santa to bring him a new heart.

William Bayliss, of Drysdale in Victoria, was born with half a heart and in his short life has already endured multiple open-heart procedures.

The technical term is hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left side of young William's heart grows to only half the size, placing enormous pressure on the right ventricle to pump oxygen to his entire body.

"All William wants for Christmas is a new heart," reads a GoFundMe page set up for the boy.

It comes after parents Melissa and Beren were told the heart surgery that was meant to take their son into adulthood wasn't successful, and his body is not coping.

"No matter what the universe throws at Will, he keeps fighting," wrote William's mum on the fundraising page.

William Bayliss, 4, of Victoria, was born with half a heart and his only wish this Christmas is for Santa to bring him a new heart. Picture: GoFundMe

"We are in absolute awe of how resilient and brave he has been through all the trauma."

Last Sunday night, Melissa explained the little boy had a stroke "which has been the most terrifying experience we have witnessed".

"Watching him endure this and thinking he was leaving this world is beyond words."

Unable to cope, Melissa said she collapsed as Beren held strong for the family.

"Will appears to have recovered quite well. I tried to post this earlier today but he had another turn this afternoon. On top of this they are having trouble controlling his arrhythmia. So the battle continues for our warrior."

To help with medical expenses, friend Lisa Maree Saygun, who's son Kye was also born with half a heart launched the fundraising page for the family.

"The feeling of sheer helplessness and grief is something no parent should ever have to go through," she wrote on the page.

"There is nothing that we can say that can take the pain away from William's parents, there is not certainty or clear mapped out future. However, I do believe in the power of people, and the coming together in times of extreme difficulty to help support those in need the best we can.

"This is why I've chosen to put this go fund me page together to help ease the financial burden so they can focus on just being with William and giving him all they can, including William's two older sisters."

William has undergone multiple open-heart surgeries to allow oxygen to circulate around his body better, but the most recent, which was supposed to take him into early adulthood, has failed. Picture: GoFundMe

William, who is a lover of footy, spent most of his first year of life in hospital in Melbourne, where he met his best friend Kye, 5.

"Together they make a whole heart," Kye's mum Lisa told Yahoo Australia.

She said the pair have known each other since they were born and when the two of them are together its non-stop energy.

"You wouldn't even know that between the two of them they share a single heart," Lisa told the publication.

"It's King Kye and King William, that's their nicknames.

"The two of them together share a real connection despite not seeing each other as frequently as they can.

"They are real kindred souls, a real bromance."

Best friends William and Kye, 5, both have hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Picture: GoFundMe

William is expected to be in the hospital for the next few weeks since developing the new arrhythmia issues with his heart.

The next option for treatment is a heart transplant, William's mother said.

"He will do well for a littler while and they'll need to push him onto the transplant list," Melissa Told Yahoo Australia.

William's oxygen levels are now sitting around 80 per cent, but "will slowly decline as he grows because there will be more pressure on the heart to pump oxygen to a bigger body," she said.

So far, more than $14,000 has been raised for the family.

