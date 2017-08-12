25°
Boys from the Bay could be the minor premiers

Thibault Berthier | 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Byron Bay player Yantra Whitling is part of the team that could be the minor premiers.
Byron Bay player Yantra Whitling is part of the team that could be the minor premiers.

BYRON BAY have the chance to wrap up the Far North Coast soccer minor premiership when they face Richmond Rovers at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground today.

A draw would be enough for Byron to take the title - they hold a five-point lead over second-placed Rovers.

Byron have been boosted by the return of forward Joel Wood in a full-strength line up for today's top-of-the-table clash.

Byron coach Damon Bell is looking for his potent attacking quartet of Sam Shepherd, Gianluca Bongiovanni, Joel Wood and Aaron Walker to make the difference today.

"It would be nice to win the title tomorrow in front of a home crowd, we'll just play our normal game, I think we played quite well last week, we'll look to continue with that.

"Rovers never give up. I think we'll outplay them and I think we'll create more chances. They have got a very good goalkeeper in Chris Jones so if he has a big day, it'll be very close.

"In saying that we have four players who have scored more than 10 so we're always dangerous.”

Rovers are without Kurt Walker and Bobby Bugden this afternoon, with youngsters Jayden Allen and Harry Scutt coming into the line-up.

Coach Todd Jones is looking for his side to build momentum leading into the finals.

"It'll be a very tough game,” he said.

"Byron are going to come out firing. Last game they beat us 4-1 so they're going to be pretty confident.

"We just have to stay composed and let our football do the talking.

"It's very important to get a win at this time of year; we need to win and build some momentum going into the finals.

"I just hope we play a good game. We have to improve on last time we played them, we can't afford to give away easy goals.”

Lismore Workers host Italo Stars at Richards Oval today in a big game in the battle to avoid relegation.

Stars are looking to build on last week's confidence-boosting win over Lismore Thistles while a point would be enough for Workers to secure their premier division status for next season.

Casino, another side in the relegation mix, travel to Skennars Head to face Lennox Head.

Tomorrow Bangalow host Alstonville, which must win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay soccer football minor premiers richmond rovers

