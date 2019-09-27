Menu
The Beenleigh based Chismos team playing Oztag at the Lismore Workers Club Masters Games. Mitchell Craig
Sport

Boys from Beenleigh are back in town

Mitchell Craig
by
27th Sep 2019 3:56 PM
A BROKEN down bus from Beenleigh eventually arrived in time for the Chismos Oztag team to take its place in the Lismore Workers Club Masters Games.

The group upgraded from a mini-bus to full size coach this year usually used by a drag racing team but mechanical issues saw them break down twice on the way to Lismore today.

"I guess it shows bigger isn't always better, we'd rather break down on the road than out there (on the field), though,” team captain Michael Rose said.

"There were 19 of us on it and we all had two seats each and a few Eskys, so there were no real troubles.

"We range in ages from about 37 to 58 and most us know each other from footy and cricket around the Beenleigh area.”

It is the fifth time Chismos have been to Masters Games carnivals in Lismore with a total of 12 Oztag teams competing at the Italo-Australian Club this year.

Most entries are from the Far North Coast and Rose said his team had been welcomed with open arms.

"There was a bit of talk going around the first year that we were a gun team coming from Brisbane to win it,” Rose said.

"Once the doors on that bus opened and a few beer cans rolled out we were told we'd fit in fine.

"We've been told a few teams we're good enough to win it, it doesn't worry us though.

"We actually made the semi-finals a few years ago but we like the social stuff.

"The hospitality of the people running the Oztag and the way we get looked after in town keeps us coming back.

"We've stayed at the Civic Hotel most years, we're back there again and they've really been good to us, too.”

