Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

IN REHEARSAL: Stars of the Xavier Catholic College production of High School Musical Harry Fettell (front, left) and Eamon Schultz (front, right) with other boys in the cast. Graham Broadhead

XAVIER Catholic College at Skennars Head is building a tradition of musical theatre, and the boys have embraced the opportunities.

The school, to the north of Ballina, will this week be putting on its fourth annual musical production, this year performing High School Musical.

Director Naomi Fitzgerald said at the last dress rehearsal on Tuesday that the cast of 110 students from Year 7 to 12 is mostly boys.

"We wanted to inclusive this year so instead of doing auditions, we asked who wanted to be involved,” she said.

Eamon Schultze is one of the boys who signed up to perform, and he has a lead role of Troy Bolton.

While he plays guitar and sings, this is the first time he has been on stage.

He said the experience so far has been "awesome”, but he's got to control his nerves as the opening night approaches.

But that aside, he said he "loves” performing, though he is not looking at a career in theatre; rather it's "just for fun.”

Ms Fitgerald said the musical based on the Disney movie of the same name was "something the kids wanted to do.”

And the staff took it on, she said, as the message about not following the crowd and being yourself was appropriate for the age group.

High School Musical is a story about two high school juniors from rival cliques -- Troy Bolton, captain of the basketball team, and Gabriella Montez, a shy transfer student who excels in mathematics and science.

Together, they try out for the lead parts in their high school musical, and this causes division among all the school's students.

Ms Fitzgerald said Xavier is the only Catholic school in the region that puts on a theatre production, and that's something the creative and performing arts staff are very proud of.

And the Magis Centre at the school allows for a professional production, with sound and lighting, as well as seating for up to 900 people.

High School Musical will be performed at the Skennars Head school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm, and a matinee show will be held on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children and are available from the school.