NT Police
Boy’s death remains a mystery

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
5th Nov 2019 5:24 PM
THE results of an autopsy today are expected to confirm the cause of death of a 13-year-old bouy who died suddenly on Sunday night in a remote Territory community.

The NT News understands the child was from Maningrida.

Several members of the community had posted tributes and condolences to the child on a socail media page.

In a post to the Maningrida Community Facebook page a member asked the community to avoid passing the morgue/clinic unless required as there had been a death in the community.

NT police first released details of the child's death on Monday, but were unable to give any details on the circumstances of the boy's tragic passing on Sunday.

The boy collapsed at a home in the Arnhem Land community on Sunday and passed away some time later.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

A police spokesman said the cause of death would not be confirmed until today as the investigation into the boy's death was ongoing.

Police are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

AN NT Police spokseman said a report would be prepared for the coroner..

