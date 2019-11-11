Menu
Crime

Boys charged over $300k flooding of tower

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 12:02 PM
A PAIR of teenagers have been charged over allegedly flooding a Gold Coast unit complex last month.

The damage to the Burleigh building came after two PVC pipe coverings were removed and the spigot of a fire hydrant was broken.

More than $300,000-worth of damage was done to the 20-storey building on the Gold Coast Highway.

Police this morning revealed two 16-year-old Burleigh Waters boys had been charged with one count each of enter premises and wilful damage.

They will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

