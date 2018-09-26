Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teo Stavenow, of Goonellabah, 7, is a huge fan of Johnathan Thurston and wrote a letter to his idol to let him know.
Teo Stavenow, of Goonellabah, 7, is a huge fan of Johnathan Thurston and wrote a letter to his idol to let him know. Marc Stapelberg
News

Boy's adorable reaction to gift from football 'hero'

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEN football player, seven-year-old Teo Stavenow, couldn't wipe the grin off his face when he received a signed football tee from his "hero" Johnathan Thurston in response to a letter he had written for the former Cowboys player.

The devoted fan from Goonellabah wrote the letter to thank Johnathan for his contribution to the game.

He then went to see his "hero's" last game with the Cowboys some weeks ago.

Teo Stavenow, of Goonellabah, 7, is a huge fan of Johnathan Thurston and wrote a letter to his idol to let him know.
Teo Stavenow, of Goonellabah, 7, is a huge fan of Johnathan Thurston and wrote a letter to his idol to let him know. Marc Stapelberg

Teo had planned to give the letter to the player if he got to meet him.

"You are my hero. I love you," Teo wrote.

Teo thanked Johnathan and the Cowboys for the signed memorabilia, and said it was good.

"When I grow up I want to be like him because he plays for my favourite team," he said.

Teo's mother Stacey Stavenow said they wanted to get Teo's letter out there in case that Johnathan Thurston saw it.

"We did it for this bloke to be able to see what he has done for our son," she said.

"We wanted him to be able to see what a difference he's made to a seven year old. He has made an impact on such a young child."

football northern rivers community northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News A DRIVER has been arrested after he allegedly hit a woman who was out walking near Lismore this morning.

    Police operation leads to traffic delays

    Police operation leads to traffic delays

    News Alternating traffic control is in place on Bangalow Rd

    • 26th Sep 2018 1:15 PM
    When this is your view... another reason to love our region

    When this is your view... another reason to love our region

    News Our readers' photos prove we live in the best part of the world

    • 26th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners