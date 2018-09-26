Boy's adorable reaction to gift from football 'hero'

Teo Stavenow, of Goonellabah, 7, is a huge fan of Johnathan Thurston and wrote a letter to his idol to let him know.

KEEN football player, seven-year-old Teo Stavenow, couldn't wipe the grin off his face when he received a signed football tee from his "hero" Johnathan Thurston in response to a letter he had written for the former Cowboys player.

The devoted fan from Goonellabah wrote the letter to thank Johnathan for his contribution to the game.

He then went to see his "hero's" last game with the Cowboys some weeks ago.

Teo had planned to give the letter to the player if he got to meet him.

"You are my hero. I love you," Teo wrote.

Teo thanked Johnathan and the Cowboys for the signed memorabilia, and said it was good.

"When I grow up I want to be like him because he plays for my favourite team," he said.

Teo's mother Stacey Stavenow said they wanted to get Teo's letter out there in case that Johnathan Thurston saw it.

"We did it for this bloke to be able to see what he has done for our son," she said.

"We wanted him to be able to see what a difference he's made to a seven year old. He has made an impact on such a young child."