Boy knocked over by car in busy street

PEDESTRIAN: A small boy was knocked over at the pedestrian crossing in Jonson Street today. It was a low speed accident and he was attended by local ambulance officers on the scene.

PEDESTRIAN: A small boy was knocked over at the pedestrian crossing in Jonson Street today. It was a low speed accident and he was attended by local ambulance officers on the scene. Christian Morrow

A BOY has been taken to Byron Central Hospital after being knocked to the ground by a car on Jonson St Byron Bay.

Witnesses said the boy, believed to be four-years-old, had "taken off" across the busy zebra crossing between Apex Park and Fundies.

When his mother screamed at him, he stopped and turned back.

At that moment he was hit by the front bumper bar of a sedan at very low speed.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 10.25am.

PEDESTRIAN: A small boy was knocked over at the pedestrian crossing in Jonson Street today. It was a low speed accident and he was attended by local ambulance officers on the scene. Christian Morrow

A witness who called triple-0 had said the boy was conscious and uninjured, however his mother had gone into shock and needed the support of paramedics.

Paramedics then transported the boy and his mother to Byron hospital.

The intersection on Jonson St is notoriously busy, particularly during school holidays, and has been described as a "major choke point" in Byron.