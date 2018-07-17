Man saves toddler who fell into 'freezing cold' river
A TODDLER is lucky to be alive after he fell into the Richmond River while fishing with his father on the weekend.
Chris Cooke, 65, saw the dramatic incident unfold as he was walking along the wharf near the Ballina RSL Club with his young grandson on Sunday afternoon.
He said instinct kicked in and he dove into the "freezing cold" water to rescue the child.
But in a moment of panic, he couldn't find the boy in the water.
