Chris Cooke, 65, was at the Ballina RSL Club with his wife, daughter and 19-month-old grandson when he decided to take his grandson for a walk in his pram to look at the river.
News

Man saves toddler who fell into 'freezing cold' river

17th Jul 2018 6:00 AM

A TODDLER is lucky to be alive after he fell into the Richmond River while fishing with his father on the weekend.

Chris Cooke, 65, saw the dramatic incident unfold as he was walking along the wharf near the Ballina RSL Club with his young grandson on Sunday afternoon.

He said instinct kicked in and he dove into the "freezing cold" water to rescue the child.

But in a moment of panic, he couldn't find the boy in the water.

In our exclusive content for subscribers, Mr Cooke explains what happened and why he doesn't think he's a hero.

Lismore Northern Star

