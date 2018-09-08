Menu
A boy has been killed and another seriously injured in an incident on a farm at Tolga.
Boy killed, another injured in sprinkler incident

by Tom Chamberlin
8th Sep 2018 10:40 AM
A BOY has died and another has been seriously injured in a tragic accident in Far North Queensland after they were electrocuted on a farm.

Two 15-year-old boys were hunting on the private property at Tolga, on the Atherton Tablelands, when they went to move an irrigation sprinkler system on Friday afternoon.

The irrigation sprinklers touched a powerline and both of the boys were electrocuted.

Paramedics were called to the property just before 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the children was in cardiac arrest when they arrived.

"The second patient was fully conscious with burns," she said.

"The burns patient was transported to Atherton Hospital and the other was pronounced deceased on scene.

