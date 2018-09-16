Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich
A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe.
Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.
Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free the boy.
It is not known how long he was in the safe for.
Paramedics have transported a young boy to #Ipswich Hospital for observation after he was accidentally locked in a disused bank safe for a period of time.#Ipswich— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 15, 2018