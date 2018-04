The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has transported a boy to hospital with a snake bite.

A BOY has been airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake on the North Coast today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to fly the nine-year-old to the Gold Coast from Lismore Base Hospital after the incident in Lennox Head.

The boy was bitten on his finger by a juvenile brown snake.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, where he will receive further treatment.