Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
News

Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 8:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

child critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        premium_icon INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        Crime IN 2015, beloved teacher and grandmother Sharon Edwards went missing without a trace, five years later her estranged husband was found guilty of her murder.

        Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        premium_icon Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        News Northern Rivers residents and visitors can enjoy a meal with friends at a casual...

        Ballina offers the perfect catch for Christmas Day

        premium_icon Ballina offers the perfect catch for Christmas Day

        News IT’S time to start thinking about the Christmas lunch and prawns are definitely on...

        Fate of controversial wedding venue DA decided by council

        premium_icon Fate of controversial wedding venue DA decided by council

        News THE $1.05 million proposal would see up to 20 wedding ceremonies a year, catering...