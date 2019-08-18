Boy falls down Mt Warning

He was treated en route to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

He was treated en route to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. Marc Stapelberg

AN 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital after falling 5m down the face of Mt Warning (Wollumbin).

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mt Warning at 8am today after reports an 11-year-old boy had fallen about 5m from near the summit.

The boy received multiple injuries.

A spokesperson from Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said because of the location, the helicopter critical care paramedic was winched to near the boy.

The boy was secured into a special Air Rescue Vest and winched back into the helicopter where he was treated by a critical care doctor.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.