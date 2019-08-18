Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He was treated en route to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
He was treated en route to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. Marc Stapelberg
News

Boy falls down Mt Warning

Amber Gibson
by
18th Aug 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital after falling 5m down the face of Mt Warning (Wollumbin).

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mt Warning at 8am today after reports an 11-year-old boy had fallen about 5m from near the summit.

The boy received multiple injuries.

A spokesperson from Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said because of the location, the helicopter critical care paramedic was winched to near the boy.

The boy was secured into a special Air Rescue Vest and winched back into the helicopter where he was treated by a critical care doctor.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.　

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police pursuit ends in drug charges

    premium_icon Police pursuit ends in drug charges

    News 120km/h in a 60 zone: car collided with gutter and police arrested one man

    A parent's guide to the Falls Festival 2019 line up

    premium_icon A parent's guide to the Falls Festival 2019 line up

    Whats On Don't know your Halseys from your Banks?

    Beast Machine shows off first single

    premium_icon Beast Machine shows off first single

    Whats On Northern Rivers hard rock band is going on tour

    Is your animal fit to load?

    premium_icon Is your animal fit to load?

    Rural Producers urged to take care when selecting livestock for transport