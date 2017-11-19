Menu
WATCH: Moment young Ballina boy sees for the first time

Max Geoghegan, 7, needs glasses that cost $13,000.
Alina Rylko
by

FOR LITTLE Max Geoghegan life is a blur.

The seven-year-old boy, raised in Ballina, is one out of 1000 Australians with oculocutaneous albinism.

The rare genetic condition stops Max from seeing at a distance, which means his vision is blurred.

Miranda said her son cannot recognise her from far away, watch cartoons, play Pokemon cards or write.

Max Geoghegan as a toddler.
"All he wants to is play a bit of Pokemon, it's a bit difficult because he can't see the cards, so he has to rely on whoever he plays with to read the cards out," Mrs Geoghegam said.

Max only took his first step at 18-months-old and it took him another three months to walk.

"If I'm walking towards him he won't recognise me until I'm right up close to him, and even then he is very stand-offish until I speak to him."

Max Geoghegan trying on the glasses he needs to see for the first time.
The Year 2 Calamvale Community College student first started showing symptoms as a three-month-old.

Mrs Geoghegan took Max to a nurse at Ballina Community Health, who noted he couldn't make eye contact.

"He was smiling, but he wasn't looking into your eyes," Mrs Geoghegam said.

"He just couldn't control his eyes, they would drift from left to right."

Mrs Geoghegam said Max's other senses compensate for his loss of vision and today the boy is thriving, despite being "in the wars".

"He's very social, (condition) doesn't stop him from being just a normal child," she said.


"He loves riding his bike - even though he a constantly falls off it, and he recently joined Scouts.

"We've never said he can't do anything.

"He's very mature for his age in his speaking, he loves listening to music and he can hold a note and he loves Ed Sheeran."

Max's father, Dane, has family who are members of the Ballina Fishing Club.

They organised a family fundraiser for the boy on Sunday at The Shaw's Bay Hotel.

The E-Sight glasses Max needs for recreational and educational use cost $13,000, through the Royal Blind Society in Adelaide.

The high-tech device contains a camera which projects the wearer's view onto two small screens in front of the eyes through a live video feed.

The family has raised $7,000 and hope to raise the remainder to buy the glasses early 2018.

"Anyone off the street can't buy these glasses, it's a medical device, so there has to be a script put together for Max," Mrs Geoghegam said.

"When he puts them on, he will be able to see clearly because his long distance vision will be corrected."

Max's bucket list for things to see include the tiger exhibit at Dreamworld.

Topics:  ballina blind editors picks genetic disorder oculocutaneous albinism seeing sight

Lismore Northern Star
