Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
News

Boy dies after falling into curry pot

by Paulina Dedaj
25th Nov 2019 8:09 AM

A 3-year-old boy in India died this week of burn injuries after falling into a giant pot of curry stew.

The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday -- two days after falling into a pot of sambar that was being cooked for a party in Shabad, a small town in the state of Telangana, the New Indian Express reported.

Sambar is a popular curry-based stew made predominantly in southern India and Sri Lanka.

The boy's father told police that the accident happened around noon Sunday when he was playing around the cooking area.

He was taken to a government hospital before being transported to a general hospital where he later died, New Delhi Television Limited reported.

It was the second tragic death under similar circumstances in less than a week.

A 6-year-old boy also died after falling into a cooking pot of sambar on November 13. The accident occurred at the boy's school in Panyam village at lunchtime, India Today reported.

This story was originally published by Fox News and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

editors picks india seniors-news telangana

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should fireworks be banned during high fire danger?

        premium_icon Should fireworks be banned during high fire danger?

        Community OUR councils share their thoughts on holding fireworks at their events.

        14 fantastic things to do this week

        premium_icon 14 fantastic things to do this week

        Whats On It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas...

        Good vibes coming to town as health food shop opens

        premium_icon Good vibes coming to town as health food shop opens

        Business "We want people to come and feel happy”

        Northern Rivers musician signs worldwide record deal

        premium_icon Northern Rivers musician signs worldwide record deal

        News SHUNNING the stereotype of country music this Casino lad chose metal