Boy critical after being pulled from pool

by Erin Lyons
5th Mar 2021 12:12 PM

 

A young boy was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW south coast on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Kings Point Drive in Ulladulla about 5.30pm.

Bystanders desperately tried to revive him by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical condition.

Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating.

More to come

Originally published as Boy critical after being pulled from pool

