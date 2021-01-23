Menu
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after footage captured the shocking moment a woman was allegedly kicked from behind in a sickening attack.
Crime

Male charged over sickening attack

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 12:04 PM

A teenage boy has been charged over an alleged sickening attack on a "vulnerable" member of a Melbourne community.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was walking along Unitt Street in Melton on Tuesday when she was allegedly approached from behind by a 13-year-old boy on a pushbike.

He allegedly kicked the woman in the back, causing her to fall face first into the concrete footpath below.

Melinda remains in hospital. Picture: Victoria Police.
The woman, only known as Melinda, remains in hospital and required surgery.

Visions shows the boy ride away to meet a second person on a bike, who was across the road.

The woman is described as a vulnerable member of the community, who will need to spend the next six weeks in hospital to treat injuries including a broken kneecap.

Earlier Detective Acting Sergeant Jessica Kas described the alleged attack as "completely unprovoked".

A 13-year-old boy has since been charged with recklessly causing serious injury.

He was given bail and will appear at a children's court at a later date.

Originally published as Boy charged over sickening attack

A 13-year-old boy has been charged. Picture: Victoria Police
