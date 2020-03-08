Menu
News

Boy charged after Stockland stabbing

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Mar 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 8:41 PM
A WOMAN was allegedly stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery at the Stockland Rockhampton complex on Friday night.

On Sunday police said a 16-year-old boy was in custody and had been charged over the incident which happened about 10pm on Friday.

It will be alleged the boy approached two females, aged 21 and 16, and attempted to grab the former's phone.

Police said it would be alleged a tussle took place and the boy threatened the older female before stabbing her in the leg with an object.

Police said the victim suffered a small wound and was treated on scene by ambulance officers before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

The offender fled the scene and subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of the 16-year-old.

Police were unable to confirm the exact location of the incident.

It was not known whether the accused knew the victim.

The boy was charged with wounding, attempted robbery and attempted stealing.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Children's Court on Monday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

