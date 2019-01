The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Wardell on Sunday night.

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy was rushed to hospital last night after a motorbike crash at Wardell, south of Ballina.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said crews were called to the scene around 8.30pm on Sunday.

It is understood the boy suffered a head injury and lower limb injury.

He was flown to Lady Cilento Childrens hospital in a stable condition.