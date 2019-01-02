Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant.
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
News

Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

Liana Turner
by
2nd Jan 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from vehicle coolant.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the corner of Lawson and Fletcher Sts in Byron Bay about 12 noon.

He said a six-year-old boy had been burnt by hot coolant spilling on his body.

"We've taken the boy to Byron Central Hospital," he said.

The spokesman said a man was also injured by the coolant, but both he and the child had minor injuries only.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was initially called to the incident, but was stood down en route.

burn byron bay coolant editors picks emergency
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    premium_icon Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    Breaking FIREFIGHTERS remain at the scene and are assisting Essential Energy with the clean up process.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 1:30 PM
    Long queue for this secret club in a laundromat

    premium_icon Long queue for this secret club in a laundromat

    Entertainment There was a very long queue at a new venue this year

    26 beautiful images to celebrate the new year

    26 beautiful images to celebrate the new year

    News Fireworks and the beauty of nature captured

    • 2nd Jan 2019 1:26 PM

    Local Partners