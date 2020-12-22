Boy orphaned by murder-suicide roamed street for help

A child, helpless and traumatised, roams his street in desperate search of help after watching both his parents die in a suspected murder-suicide.

A CHILD, helpless and traumatised, roams his street in desperate search of help after watching both his parents die in a suspected murder-suicide.

The street is quiet, no people nearby or cars around, as the five-year-old boy wanders to a nearby family member's home to tell them what unfolded in his suburban street, to the complete shock of neighbours.

The boy was the only witness inside his Fulham Rd home at Gulliver when both his mother and father died, in what is believed to most likely be a murder-suicide.

His 46-year-old mother and 48-year-old father were found dead at the scene, but it is not known who inflicted the injuries.

A crime scene was established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after two bodies were discovered inside a home. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Detective Acting Inspector Dave Miles said police will investigate all avenues, including murder-suicide and domestic violence, but said they wouldn't confine the investigation to only these possibilities.

"We will go back and look at the full history of these individuals, that which is known to police and that which is not know to police, to try and identify whether there was a pattern or presence of domestic violence in this relationship," he said.

"At this stage we haven't ruled out the involvement of another party, but all indications would appear to be, at this stage, the incident involved both parties that were present."

Police received a call from family members about 9.15am on Tuesday, after the little boy turned up at their door down the road.

He relayed little information to his family, and the incident was reported as a disturbance, but the enormity of the situation was quickly realised when family members arrived and found the bodies.

Detective Inspector Dave Miles at a crime scene on Fulham Rd, Gulliver, after two bodies were discovered inside a home. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police quickly set up a crime scene, and up to 25 officers descended on the area while forensic crews worked into the afternoon.

Police could not confirm who lived at the home with the boy, but neighbours have said it was his mother's residence, and they had recently moved in.

Insp Miles said it was a tragedy for the young boy who had been left without both parents.

"He's been subjected to an extremely tragic, tragic set of circumstances, any investigation like this," he said.

"Any event like this is obviously quite disheartening and concerning for everyone who attends."

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Insp Miles said the boy would be interviewed by Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives in time, but that didn't mean it could make the situation any clearer.

"Whether or not that elicits any information, that remains to be seen, given his tender age, but we will see where it takes us."

The child, who is not injured, is in the care of family.

He urged people to come forward if they had heard anything at the address in the last week.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

