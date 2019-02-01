Boy, 5, airlifted to hospital in early morning transfer
IN THE early hours of Friday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transferred a five-year-old boy from Lismore Base Hospital to a Queensland hospital.
A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said the organisation was tasked around 1am today.
"The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked this morning to fly a five-year-old boy from Lismore to Queensland Children's Hospital, suffering a medical condition, for further treatment,” he said.