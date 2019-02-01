Menu
LIFESAVER: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked around 1am today to fly a 5 year old boy from Lismore to Queensland Children's Hospital suffering a medical condition for further treatment. Photo shows the helicopter approaching Brisbane.
Boy, 5, airlifted to hospital in early morning transfer

Alison Paterson
1st Feb 2019 9:00 AM
IN THE early hours of Friday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transferred a five-year-old boy from Lismore Base Hospital to a Queensland hospital.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said the organisation was tasked around 1am today.

"The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked this morning to fly a five-year-old boy from Lismore to Queensland Children's Hospital, suffering a medical condition, for further treatment,” he said.

northern rivers health queensland children's hospital westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

