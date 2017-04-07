Boy, 17, repeatedly punched victim after knocking them out

A JUVENILE has been charged after allegedly commiting a serious bashing.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on March 25 a 17-year-old Goonellabah juvenile attended a birthday party in the Lismore CBD, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

As the juvenile left the party it is alleged they have assaulted a victim known to them in Crozier Park.

This included a punch to the face which knocked the victim to the ground.

The juvenile then kicked the victim to the mouth, rendering them unconscious, snr const Henderson said.

The juvenile then knelt down and repeatedly punched the victim to the head.

The victim was taken to Lismore Hospital where they had surgery to fix a fractured jaw and four teeth pushed into the back of their mouth, snr const Henderson said.

On April 6 the juvenile handed himself into police at Lismore where he was charged with recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm.

The juvenile will appear in Lismoire Childrens Court in May.