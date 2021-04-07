Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.
A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the surf on the southern Gold Coast.
News

Boy, 16, fights for life after being plucked from wild surf

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2021 3:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is fighting for his life after being pulled from the surf at Coolangatta on the southern Gold Coast.

The boy, 16, was rescued from wild surf near Snapper Rocks about 2.40pm and treated by lifeguards.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital.

It is believed the teen was playing on rocks with friends when he slipped.

The beach between Snapper Rocks and Point Danger, known as Froggy's, is popular with young thrillseekers during big swells, when waves crash over a sea wall.

NSW paramedics were assisting their Queensland counterparts.

The boy was being rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital for specialist emergency treatment.

Originally published as Boy, 16, fights for life after being plucked from wild surf

drowning surf rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Updated: Full list of closed roads on the Northern Rivers

        Updated: Full list of closed roads on the Northern Rivers

        News Updates from Tweed, Lismore, Byron, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Ballina councils.

        Man arrested after alleged knife robbery at service station

        Premium Content Man arrested after alleged knife robbery at service station

        News The man demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

        Could Bluesfest come back as a spring event this year?

        Premium Content Could Bluesfest come back as a spring event this year?

        News NSW Government hopes the festival may be back this year.

        Some Northern Rivers COVID testing clinics are closing

        Premium Content Some Northern Rivers COVID testing clinics are closing

        News As the number of people presenting for COVID testing eases, clinics are closing.