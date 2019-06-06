Boy, 14, remains behind bars accused of hospital rampage

A boy, 14, has been accused of causing $7000 worth of damage at Lismore Base Hospital.

A TEEN accused of causing $7000 worth of damage to Lismore Base Hospital has faced court.

The 14-year-old boy faced Lismore Children's Court on Monday.

He remains in custody on charges of break-and-enter, negligent driving, intimidating police, two counts of destroying or damaging property, two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent, common assault, stalking or intimidation and other related offences.

Police have alleged the boy threw an IV pole at a security guard, destroyed medical and communications equipment and smashed a glass window at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday morning.

It's understood he was in an isolation room at the time.

The boy was charged with assault, property and intimidation offences over the alleged Sunday incident, while a breach of bail was made out for a handful of other charges that were already before the courts.

No formal pleas have been recorded.

He was refused bail and his matter is due to return to Lismore Children's Court on Friday.