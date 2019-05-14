Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

A teenager has been charged over numerous break-and-enter offences.

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with several break and enter offences following an alleged crime spree on the North Coast.

Between 1.30pm and 4pm yesterday, police will allege the 14-year-old boy and an unknown person entered several properties on Carlyle and Cowper Sts, Byron Bay.

During this time, the pair allegedly stole numerous items, including a scooter, three tablet devices and cash.

About 5.40pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District arrested a 14-year-old boy on Jonson St, Byron Bay following a foot pursuit.

The second person fled the scene.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with three counts of break, enter and steal, three counts of enter land with intent, and one count each of intimidation and steal from dwelling.

He was refused bail to face a Children's Court today.

Investigations are continuing.