Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been arrested over various offences allegedly committed at Tabulam.
A teenager has been arrested over various offences allegedly committed at Tabulam.
Crime

Boy, 14, arrested over car theft and police chase

Rebecca Lollback
by
26th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including a police pursuit and two break-ins.

Richmond Police District said the 14-year-old was arrested at Tabulam on Thursday, March 25.

"Police will allege that the 14-year-old was involved in two break and enter incidents in the Tabulam area, including an incident on the 19th of March, where he was also allegedly involved in the theft of a vehicle and engaging in a police pursuit in Tabulam," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle and requested forensic analysis to be undertaken.

"The police investigation continues.

"The arrest could not have been possible without the Tabulam community and police working together."

The teenager has been charged with two counts of break and enter, theft of a car, police pursuit and possession of a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Boggabilla Children's Court on May 5.

If you have information that may assist with this investigation, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au. 

northern rivers crime richmond police district tabulam
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    World mocks Suez Canal fail

    World mocks Suez Canal fail
    • 26th Mar 2021 3:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        Premium Content VIDEO: Just how bad is ‘desperate bit of road’?

        News OPINION: I think calling this road desperate is being kind. It’s dreadful.

        Fitness trainer helps boy with cancer and women's refuge

        Fitness trainer helps boy with cancer and women's refuge

        Sport 60+ people ready for a 24-hour mission

        Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        Premium Content Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

        News After months of speculation, the owners have unveiled their plans

        Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        Premium Content Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        News The Northern Rivers is in driving distance to cash in if Brisbane’s Olympic bid is...