Boy, 14, arrested over car theft and police chase

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including a police pursuit and two break-ins.

Richmond Police District said the 14-year-old was arrested at Tabulam on Thursday, March 25.

"Police will allege that the 14-year-old was involved in two break and enter incidents in the Tabulam area, including an incident on the 19th of March, where he was also allegedly involved in the theft of a vehicle and engaging in a police pursuit in Tabulam," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle and requested forensic analysis to be undertaken.

"The police investigation continues.

"The arrest could not have been possible without the Tabulam community and police working together."

The teenager has been charged with two counts of break and enter, theft of a car, police pursuit and possession of a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Boggabilla Children's Court on May 5.

If you have information that may assist with this investigation, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au.