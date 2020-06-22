Boy, 13, allegedly held in stolen car’s boot for hours

Detectives from Inala and Toowoomba Child Protection Investigation Unit have charged four teenagers following an alleged incident with another boy in Inala on Saturday afternoon.

FOUR teenage boys have been charged with a string of offences, including deprivation of liberty, after allegedly trapping a young boy in the boot of a stolen car for several hours.

Police will allege the teens, aged between 16 and 17 years old, spent almost five hours on Saturday driving around Ipswich and Brisbane, committing crimes including a fuel drive off, with the boy trapped in the boot.

Police first received reports of four people putting the 13-year-old boy in the boot of a white Kia Cerato, with the Queensland registration 913 YPU, about 2.45pm on Saturday.

The car had been reported stolen the day before from a North Toowoomba address.

At 7.30pm on Saturday, almost five hours after the boy was reportedly stuffed into the boot, the driver pulled over at the intersection of Scenic Road and Greenhill Road in Redbank Plains and the four teenagers released the boy.

The four teenagers fled on foot and the 13-year-old boy ran to Moogerah Boulevard at Redbank Plains before seeking assistance from police.

Polair tracked the four teenagers and they were arrested in parklands approximately 10 minutes later without further incident.

Police would like to speak with any member of the public who may have saw the Kia Cerato in the 72 hours prior.

A 16-year-old Goodna boy, 16-year-old Kleinton boy, 16-year-old Redbank Plains boy and 17-year-old Harristown boy have each been charged with one count of deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and stealing.

The Goodna boy and Harristown boy have also been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

All are expected in the Richlands Childrens Court today.

The 13-year-old boy was not physically injured in the incident.

Originally published as Boy, 13, held in stolen car's boot for hours by teens - cops