Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

