Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: An 11-year-old has been charged for stealing a mini-van from a childcare centre overnight. FILE PIC
BUSTED: An 11-year-old has been charged for stealing a mini-van from a childcare centre overnight. FILE PIC
Crime

Boy, 11, steals childcare van in overnight joy ride

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
3rd Mar 2020 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with stealing a mini-van from a Kelso childcare centre and taking it on a joy ride through Townsville.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm last night, police allege the boy broke into Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Kelso by smashing a glass door.

Townsville police district duty officer Scott Warrick said the boy climbed through the door and stole the keys to a mini-van used to transport children.

A witness reported watching the van being driven erratically on Riverway Dr and through a service station before it was dumped nearby.

Police arrived about 11.40pm and arrested an 11-year-old boy who has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

He will face court on March 4.

Queensland Police Service data shows 41 reports of car theft at Townsville in the last week- amounting to at least five each day.

The offending peaked on Tuesday with five stolen car incidents reported.

In the last three months, 55 juveniles have been charged with at least one offence each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Of the offenders, 34 were juvenile males.

Earlier this month, a group of juveniles were charged with stealing a car and allegedly taking it on a dangerous joy ride through the city.

Last week, an 11-year-old boy allegedly held his carers at random with a screwdriver and fork from the back of a car.

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime juvenile crime stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum complains after finding ‘handprint’ on son, court told

        premium_icon Mum complains after finding ‘handprint’ on son, court told

        News A HEARING has begun into allegations a Casino childcare centre failed to protect children, with one mum saying she still doesn't know what happened to her boy.

        Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms

        premium_icon Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms

        News Northern Rivers school is leading the hemp revolution

        FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        News Victim impact statements to be read over fatal car crash

        66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        premium_icon 66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        News THE sole occupant of the truck in which the cannabis was found remains in...