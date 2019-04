The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transferred an 11-year-old boy from Lismore to Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment to his hand and fingers after farming accident.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transferred an 11-year-old boy from Lismore to Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment to his hand and fingers after farming accident.

A BOY who was involved in a farming accident has been transferred to a Queensland children's hospital for further treatment.

The boy was at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday, but was airlifted to the children's hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A spokesman from the chopper service said the 11-year-old had suffered injuries to his hand and fingers in the accident.

He will undergo further treatment today.