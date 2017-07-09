Boxing no longer just for the boys

MORE girls than ever are getting into boxing.

WHILE boxing is traditionally considered a male-dominated sport, women are proving to be just as serious contenders.

Three-time Australian kick-boxing champion and trainer Paul Gibson said there had been a positive shift in women taking up the sport, even if only for fitness.

"Ninety percent of the women who join, for them it's all about the fitness and cardio," he said.

"I'm also finding the women tend to learn the technique much quicker than men and become much better at it than most guys."

Vanessa Mitchell, who has been boxing for the past two years, said it was a fantastic way to get fit.

"I used to play roller derby and wanted to find that same level of intensity," she said.

"Since I started boxing, my fitness levels have improved a lot, not to mention my confidence because I'm meeting people from all different backgrounds that I might never have encountered throughout my life."

Lismore boxing trainer Arthur Maloney, who trained 2012 Olympic Gold medallist Sally Watts, said he was impressed by the skill level of his female students.

"It's surprising how well these ladies can box compared to the men," he said.

"And boy, what a punch some of them can develop."

Ms Mitchell recommends boxing to other women.

"It's a really nice atmosphere to train in and I would tell any woman out there to just try it, even if only to increase their confidence."