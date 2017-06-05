21°
Boxes of books replace flood-damaged libraries

Alison Paterson
| 5th Jun 2017 12:32 PM
FOR THE LOVE OF BOOKS: Books4Outback co-founder Bill Iceton visited Lismore PreSchool to donate two boxes of children's books to replace those lost on the flood. L-R Lismore Preschool staff Loretta Pascutto and Alexis Hughes watch Bill Iceton read to Grace Mills 5, Noah Steenson, 3 and Sophie Michaels, 4.
WHEN retirees Bill Iceton and Ross Lane saw the devastation caused to the people of Lismore by the floods two months ago, the pair immediately decided to add the city to their itinerary of book deliveries.

The co-founders of Newcastle-based Books4Outback, a self-funded non-profit group with dedicated volunteers who sort, select pack and personally deliver donated books to schools, pre-schools and libraries in outback towns across New South Wales, wanted to help the children of Lismore.

So Mr Iceton loaded his ute with 16 big boxes of books and headed up the Pacific Hwy where he spent Monday June 5, delivering them to the Lismore Preschool, First Steps Early Learning Centre and Our Lady Help of Christians Parish School.

Lismore Preschool Early Learning Teacher Alexis Hughes said they were delighted to receive two big boxes jam-packed with colourful picture books.

Mr Iceton said when he, Mr Lane and the other volunteers heard so many of Lismore's kindergartens and schools lost hundreds if not thousands of books in the floods, they wanted to help.

"Ross and I fused to work at Lifeline organising book sales and we founded Books4Outback,” he said.

"We have a wonderful group of half-a-dozen retired school teachers and librarians who sort the books in our warehouse and they all do a great job and I love seeing the smiles on the children's faces when I deliver the books.”

Sitting in the sunshine on a wooden bench in the garden, Mr Iceton showed some picture books to keen readers, Grace Mills, 5, Noah Steenson, 3, and Sophie Michaels, 4.

Ms Hughes said everyone really appreciated the kindness of the Book4Outback team.

"The children and staff here will love reading them,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star
