Boxers impress in their bouts in Brisbane

KYLE SALT of Ballina and Dylan Montgomery-Smith of Goonellabah after their bouts in the Queensland amateur novice titles.

KYLE SALT of Ballina and Dylan Montgomery-Smith of Goonellabah after their bouts in the Queensland amateur novice titles.

GOONELLABAH boxers Daniel Natale and Dylan Montgomery-Smith from the local Glove Club did well in the Queensland amateur novice championships.

The tournament was held over three days at Acacia Ridge in Brisbane.

Coach Arthur Maloney said both boxers went straight to the finals as there were only two boxers in their divisions.

Daniel Natale in the 66kg division had a hard-fought battle against Chance Dawes of Toowoomba.

A close points decision went to Dawes but some in the crowd thought Natale had done enough to get the nod.

There is a chance of a return match at Beaudesert in coming weeks.

Montgomery-Smith defeated Noroz Mohammad in a clear points decision in the senior featherweight division.

Mohammad, from the strong Albert Shire gym, had gone into the contest undefeated.

Maloney said Montgomery, who is his assistant coach at Goonellabah, was improving with every bout.

Ballina boxers also did well at Acacia Ridge.

Maloney thanked the Lismore Workers Club for its funding to help get to the tournaments.