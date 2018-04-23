Menu
Hooper was given a 12 month sentence after pleading guilty to 34 offences.
Crime

Boxer jailed for using son as shield and punching police

Anton Rose
by
27th Jul 2018 2:47 PM
TROUBLED boxer Damien Hooper has reached the end of the road after a prolonged court process for a string of serious charges.

Hooper was today sentenced to a head term of 12 months in jail, with a parole release date of September 1 for 34 offences including using his two-year-old son as a shield against police before dropping him "with a thud" and punching a police officer in the chest numerous times.

The court heard how things spiralled out of control for Hooper after being granted bail from the Supreme Court in February.

The former world champion pleaded guilty to breaching that bail 20 times in the space of four months, and the remaining 14 charges.

CCTV footage of his eventual arrest in a Toowoomba service station in June was played before the court.

The footage showed Hooper holding his son to his chest as police approached with drawn tasers before dropping him "with a thud" and making a run at them.

Police prosecutor Shelby Larcombe told the court Hooper shaped up to throw a punch while holding his son, danced and darted around police and feigned left and right.

"It would have been a traumatic experience for the child," Magistrate Damien Carroll said.

"This was a pretty bad case because he was sparring with police.

"This man's hands are lethal weapons."

The 26-year-old fighter showed great promise in the early parts of his career, winning a gold medal at the Youth Olympics before reaching the quarter finals of the London 2012 Games.

The court heard how things spiralled out of control after his release on Supreme Court bail.
As a professional, his career highlight came last year when he won the IBF and WBO international light heavyweight titles on the undercard of the Suncorp Stadium mega-fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn.

Hooper was forced to vacate those belts earlier this month after missing his title defence due to being locked up.

His solicitor Brad Skuse told the court his client planned to reside in Brisbane after his release to resume his boxing career.

Anton Rose
