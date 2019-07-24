Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maxim Dadashev has tragically died.
Maxim Dadashev has tragically died.
Boxing

Boxer dead after fight takes tragic turn

by James Matthey
24th Jul 2019 5:27 AM

The boxing world is in mourning after Russian star Maxim Dadashev tragically died because of injuries suffered in a fight on the weekend.

Emergency surgery to relieve swelling on the brain was unable to save the 28-year-old's life after his fight against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias on Saturday (AEST) was stopped by cornerman James "Buddy" McGirt at the end of the 11th round.

Dadashev was unable to walk to the dressing room after the bout and was immediately hospitalised, suffering what was reported as a subdural haematoma, or bleeding on the brain.

Dadashev (left) tragically lost his final fight.
Dadashev (left) tragically lost his final fight.

 

Fighters, journalists, promoters and boxing fans from around the world paid their respects as they struggled to digest the news of Dadashev's death.

ESPN boxing reporter Steve Kim quoted McGirt as saying Dadashev was a "great, great guy".

"He was a trainer's dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn't need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport."

On Twitter, Canadian boxer Jean Pascal wrote: "Another sad day for boxing . We are like soldiers. We are going to war for our country, family, loved ones and we never know if we'll make it back home. RIP Dadashev."

Dadashev, 28, took an unbeaten 13-0 record into the 140-pound non-title fight against Matias but was no match for his opponent, who dominated the bout.

A heartbreaking video shows McGirt desperately trying to convince Dadashev to let him call the fight off but the Russian appears out of it and only manages to shake his head a couple of times.

McGirt said he "couldn't convince" his fighter to stop, but opted to throw in the towel when he saw him "getting hit with more and more clean shots as the fight went on".

Tragically, it wasn't enough to save Dadashev.

 

 

More Stories

boxer boxing death editors picks

Top Stories

    Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    premium_icon Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    Business PROVING kindness is contagious, two local tradies have taken the concept of paying it forward to a whole new level.

    Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    premium_icon Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    News Charlie Johnson was a passtionate sportsman and car salesman

    Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    premium_icon Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    Council News Discussions will take place at tonight's council meeting

    Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    premium_icon Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    Crime A brief of evidence was served in the case against the Casino man.