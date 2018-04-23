Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justice James Douglas said he granted Hooper bail
Justice James Douglas said he granted Hooper bail "with some reluctance” last month. Nev Madsen
News

Boxer Damien Hooper arrested for bail breach

John Weekes
by
9th Mar 2018 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXER Damien Duncan Hooper spent a night in custody and has been fined for a bail breach.

Hooper, who faces domestic violence allegations, was fined $450 in Brisbane on Friday.

Court documents showed he was accused of breaching a bail condition by consuming alcohol at a Windsor address.

He pleaded guilty, was fined and released.

Hooper, 26, was arrested late last year after police alleged he pushed a woman out of a moving car and held her hostage.

He was granted bail on February 22.

At that bail hearing, defence barrister David Jones said Hooper planned to "vigorously" defend the serious domestic violence allegations.

His bail conditions included a ban on going to Toowoomba, except for court appearances.

His case is next listed for a mention on March 20.

Hooper is expected to face Renold Quinlan of Kempsey, NSW, for the WBO International title on April 7 at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. -NewsRegional

bail boxing brisbane court damien duncan hooper damien hooper domestic violence allegations renold quinlan toowoomba court toowoomba crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man injured after being struck by vehicle

    Man injured after being struck by vehicle

    Breaking PARAMEDICS have been called to Mullumbimby after a man was believed to have been struck by a vehicle

    • 23rd Apr 2018 5:21 PM
    REVIEW: Breath, does it live up to the hype?

    REVIEW: Breath, does it live up to the hype?

    Whats On Simon Baker will present two advance screening in Ballina tomorrow

    Iconic pub closes its doors after 83 years

    Iconic pub closes its doors after 83 years

    Business Patrons have expressed shock their 'local' has closed

    Watch out for 'huge' redback spiders under park seats

    Watch out for 'huge' redback spiders under park seats

    News "I was sitting 5cm from two really big ones”

    Local Partners