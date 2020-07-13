BOWLS RESULTS: Keen bowlers take to the greens

BACK TO BOWLS: At Brunswick Heads Women's Bowls Club experienced player Jenny Andrews (left) and new member Lee Gleeson study the play as matches resumed.

BACK TO BOWLS: At Brunswick Heads Women's Bowls Club experienced player Jenny Andrews (left) and new member Lee Gleeson study the play as matches resumed.

IN SUNSHINE and in rain, bowlers all over the Northern Rivers showed their dedication no matter if they had to wear sunblock or a rain coat.

As more clubs get back into competition, many are reporting a rise in membership, with Brunswick Head Women and Casino Ladies welcoming new players to their competitions.

BALLINA WOMEN

Social bowls results 7.07.2020

M GeeKee, E Bosworth, S Mazzer 12 d R Heffernan, S Lowry, S Skennar 10;

S Gordon, L Morton 21 d E Fox, H Tootell 20;

G Nugent, P Johns, 18 d M O’Neill, N Holmes 14;

V Maxwell, J Rhodes 19 d A Jackson, E Reid 13;

J Albany, B Lane, A Haydon 18 d N Wilson, K Elmes, K Huett 10;

H Maish, B Wedesweiller, B De Re 30 d B LeQuesne, P Condon, J Jones 13;

W Threadgate, A O’Brien, S Baldwin 22 d W Threadgate, F Crowder, S Grady;

G Bray, K Albany 17 d S Bray, K Tyrell 11;

BRUNSWICK HEADS WOMEN

Results 07 July 2020. Club spokeswoman Emma Scattergood said it was a cracker day back on the green.

“So good to see such a turn out today,” she said.

“It was our first official day back on the greens with 19 players.”

Results – Open Singles

S Pearce def I Pettendy

J Lofts def L Proudlock

M Crichton def S Allen

Results – Social Bowls

M Darby, J Andrew (16) just edged out

R Kinnear, L Glee (15).

M Essery, G Johnson, M Flesser (23) overwhelmed

P Foster, J Williams, K Dexter (9).

Today’s Winners – Margaret and Jenny

Lucky Loser’s – Ilona and Blossom (marker)

Raffle – M Flesser.

Scattergood said the club is always keen to welcome new players.

Interested bowlers can contact the Brunswick Heads Bowling Club on 0266 851 328.

CASINO LADIES

It was great to be back on the green again. We welcomed five new members we hope they will enjoy playing at R S M . Wednesday July 1st winners on the highest aggregate were C Haynes & R Skirrey d N Mayne & D Skinner: S Birrell & IWatson drew with H Lavelle & J Dwyer: N Moran C Doyle & N Hawkes d J Mason/G Connolly J Mathews & P Lyon :.

Friday July 3rd J Mason N Moran D Skinner & A James d P Brown S Birrell C Haynes & N Hawkes.

Wednesday July 8th the trophy went to the losers on the winning rink. Winners were N Moran J Cooke & I Watson d N Mayne R Skirrey & A James: S Birrell / G Connolly D Grice & S Ford d C Doyle J Dwyer & J Mathews: J Newell D Skinner & A McLean d P Brown P Lyon & N Hawkes.

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES

Pretty lucky getting Sunday morning in with the promise of heavy rain all day, however, they got it wrong for a pleasant change. The promised rain didn’t dampen the Sandflies spirit with the Preso whacking on a surprise $2 schooner day and didn’t that go over well. Schooners at the early 1980s prices is always good news so many thanks to the forward thinking President Johnny Harley and his committee giving back to the members.

The Sandflies have now cancelled all trips away and visits to the club this year because of the current bug getting around. We felt that it wasn’t in the members best interest and to travel away and one of the boys gets crook from the flu we wouldn’t be able to forgive ourselves. Next year is a different story at this stage however and looks like we are nearly booked out for next year already.

Winners and Runners – up on Sunday were both rink 6 John Dennis, Mal Lowe and Graeme Gaunson getting up 22 to 8 on the day against Frank Renner, Steve Russel and Frank Reardon. Alby’s Football and Hotdog Day coming up on the 2nd of August and the Sandflies AGM 16th of August at 0900 and the nomination forms are in the red folder in the Sandflies section of the bowls board area at Ballina’s Premier Club – Cherry Street Sports.

GOOD SPORTS” Cherry St Sandflies winner and runner-up skips for Sunday the 12th of July were Frank Reardon (left) and Graeme Gaunson.

KYOGLE

Saturday July 11 – A Walters W Farrell S Hall def R Rogers D Condon C Walters + 15, P Anderson B Hyde def B Ryan D Zelcer + 9, N Parker N Bodycote def L Condon J King + 8, K Walters R Goebel def G King D Petherbridge + 8, R Crawford R Burmingham J Arnold def R Crawford M Windsor T Burgess + 7, T Holder K Hayes def S Barton R Felton + 6. Annual carnival August 7 and 8.

LENNOX HEADS MEN

Tuesday 7 Men’s Social. G. Brook, G. Mains, A. Ross (winners) 39 d M. Bolte, D. Binns, F. Allcoat 9; J. Adams, T. Collier, J. Bowen 19 d K. Foster, R. Roberts, S. Prasad 14; K. Hamill, J. Clark 30 d K. Clark, G. Grady 13; C. Howell, Frosty, L. Martin 24 d I. Carruth, I. Hannaby, K. Frampton 16; G. Gaggin, R. Pollock, B. Schweitzer 30 d J. Dennis, D. Howell, R. Reid 14; G. Hair, K. Watts 27 d B. Caterson, R. Condie 7. Saturday 11 Mens Club Championship Pairs First Round: G. Ironfield, L. Martin (r/up) 20 d W. Hampson, S. Lewis 18; B. Evans, G. Grady 21 d D. Hutchins, C. Skennar 16; Tait Collier, G. Bowen 27 d Tony Collier, R. Pollock 13; I. Carruth, K. Frampton 37 d A. Ross, M. Bolte 4; P. Blair, P. Sharp 24 d R. Roberts, S. Prasad 11; C. Blackler, J. Blackler 21 d R. Hurst, Moooose 15; Frosty, G. Baxter 28 d F. Bell, K. Watts 15; R. Reid, G. Hickey 27 d Warnie, Bondi 17. Social: P. Rutherford, M. Allan, M. Gough (winners) 25 d C. Roberts, L. Gough, P. Carter 14; S. Pollitt, K. Hamill, J. Burgess 26 d J. Dreyer, J. Hamill, B. Knott 16; W. Ross, W. Thatcher 32 d L. Opperman, R. McKinnon 6; C. Howell, G. Martin 17 d K. Tait, R. Tait 13.

GRINS ON THE GREEN: The men of the Lennox Head Bowls Club were very happy to be back on the greens after the pandemic lockdown.

LENNOX HEAD WOMEN

GALS ON THE GREEN: Members of the Lennox Head Bowls Club women's competition showed how thrilled they were to be back on the greens,

LISMORE WORKERS

Tuesday 7th Social, K Hoffman, R Moss, R Springall 17 def L Menin, A Wilson, S Roberts 10– R Jenks, G Cox, Gary Rose 21 def Jane Rose, L Church, R Walker 4 E Bullman, M Moss, I Osbourne 12 def S Savins, M Richards, S Roberts 11– R Partridge, K Savins, D Parce 20 def R Partridge, J Jacobson, Fowler 9

Friday 10th Social

L Bryant, R Hoskin, E Bullman, 14 def Joan Rose, L Kennedy, D Smart 12– Champion Singles, Jane Rose 27 def A Wilson 18

Champion Pairs M Moss, C vanderwall, 20 def S Savins, R Partridge 16

Saturday 11th SociaI I Osbourne, B Turner, R Partridge 33 def K Hoffman, B Turner, J Piper 9– J Davis, G Vanderall 37 def D Clifford, G Cox 13– L Church, D Pearce 24 def J Rose, S Smart 15–R Walker, C Vanderwall, Greg Rose 23 def J Fowler, D Morrow, R Hoskin 16

Minor Singles L kennedy 31 def B Partridge 26– B Hutchinson 31 def N M cDonald 16–

Major Singles Gary Rose 31 def N Nugent 16

SOUTH LISMORE MEN

Wednesday Winners G. McMahon, G.Coughlin. Runners Up M.Catling, K.Drysdale.

Saturday Winner M . Harris. Runner Up G . Clifford. A Grade Singles results T.Turcato defeated I.Martin. G.Clifford Forfeit. T. Canini defeated G . McMahon. M.Harris defeated B.McKendrey. S. Brecard defeated E. Bostic. G.Coughlin defeated M. Wawn. G.Clifford defeated G . McPherson. 2nd round draw to be played on or before the 19th July. D. Hellyar vs. T. Turcato. R.Matthews vs. M.Harris. Marker B.McKendrey. K.McKinerney vs. S. Clarke. B.Fredericks vs. S.Brecard. Marker E.Bostic. J.Weismantel vs. S.Stefanaras. Marker I.Martin. We need 2 Markers please and can you put your name next to the game on the board. A Grade Pairs sheet on the board closing TBA.

Can’t see you club’s results here?

Ask your club secretary to send in the results – and a photo or two of your players in action – to sport@northernstar.com.au by 3pm on Monday for online publication on Tuesday.