19°
News

Bowls play hits the roof

BOWLS with JIM BRIGGINSHAW | 19th Jul 2017 7:30 AM
The first all-weather fully roofed club bowling green north of Newcastle is being built at Casino RSM. Footings have been laid and it is expected to be completed by September.
The first all-weather fully roofed club bowling green north of Newcastle is being built at Casino RSM. Footings have been laid and it is expected to be completed by September. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first all-weather, fully-roofed club bowling green north of Newcastle is being built at Casino RSM.

Footings have been laid and it is expected to be completed by September.

A roof also is to be built over the centre double row in the car park.

The main structure will provide weather protection for bowlers using the first- class synthetic surface imported from Scotland to replace an earlier carpet and in use since February.

Casino RSM/NRDBA dual deputy president Bob Johnson says the driving force behind the roofing project has been club's men's president Gary Burt.

One of the district's long-time best bowlers, Burt is aware of the value of a green that can be used regardless of climatic conditions.

Defection

GOULBURN has withdrawn from New South Wales bowls to play with ACT. The Zone Five club says it has made the move because Bowls NSW's pennants restructuring meant long travel for the club.

"When Bowls NSW decided to rearrange how pennants competitions were structured, Goulburn teams were required to travel to Greater Western Sydney,” says club president Reg Thoms.

Some of the round trips were more than 450km.

"We were unable to compete in pennants this year owing to our geographical situation,” Thoms says.

"It would have been simply too tiring and dangerous to drive the distance, play a couple of very intense games, and drive home.”

Zone news

FORMER Zone One deputy president Greg Danvers has emailed us an item he posted on the Bowls Far North Coast Youth Academy Facebook page. It said in part: "Today I received advice from the Zone One Executive that they have, or will be advising Bowls NSW that Zone One will NOT be entering a team or part team for the NSW Junior seven-a-side inter-zone championships in Dubbo next month. This is now two years running that Zone One has not been prepared to enter a team in these championships.

"I resigned as Zone One vice-president last month over another issue with regard to developmental support for the youth in our region. I find it completely untenable to continue in any role for the zone and regretfully advise that as of today I will no longer be your co-ordinator for the FNC Youth Academy. Hopefully someone from within will stand up and take over the running of your academy. Whether the zone will support your academy, I am not convinced.”

Champion spotted

AT ALSTONVILLE for a game while visiting his brothers who live in the area was Des Train of the Hunter Valley club Denman. It didn't take the locals long to note his ability on the bowling green.

Without knowing he'd ever done it, I asked him when he'd last won his club's major singles championship.

"A fortnight ago,” he said.

Sometimes when you see a bloke bowl you just know he's a champion.

Rookie event

QUALIFYING rounds of this year's popular state-wide Rookies' competition will be held next month. The singles will be at Alstonville, Grafton District and Cabarita Beach clubs on August 12-13. The pairs will be at the same venues on August 26-27.

Section winners in the singles will play off at Ballina RSL on September 2 with pairs the next day. Zone winners will move to Raymond Terrace with pairs on October 7 and singles on October 8.

Developers

TO PROVIDE for the upsurge in demand for senior living units, a retirement developer is reported to be seeking "under-utilised assets in the suburbs, including bowls clubs and sporting fields”.

The Queensland company recently acquired the Maroochydore Swans bowling club site and industry sources indicate a memorandum of understanding had been signed with a Brisbane bowls club and golf clubs at Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

The company is negotiating to buy two sites in suburban Sydney for retirement living projects. It predicts a 36% increase in the 65-plus age group over the next decade.

MY VIEW: On roofed greens

RAIN, hail or shine, Casino RSM will be able to use its under-cover green. The club is to be commended for its foresight in providing the means to play, whatever the weather is doing.

The financial value of being able to do this is shown by the loss to district clubs of considerable income from green fees because greens were made unplayable by recent downpours over a long period.

An added advantage of a roofed green is protection from the heat. Heat stroke is a real danger in summer and many older bowlers aren't prepared to risk playing in soaring temperatures.

A roof over such a large area as a bowling green is a costly project but its advantages are many.

Casino RSM has assumed a leading role in local bowls. Top bowlers flocked there this year and the club's pennants performance was record-breaking. With 100 points on offer, it scored an incredible 98 for the season. Next best, Ballina, had 64.

Now, with its roofed green the first of its kind on the Northern Rivers, the club is providing a major attraction for more players.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  all-weather fully roofed club bowling green alstonville bowls ballina rsl bowls bowls casino rsm northern rivers bowls northern rivers sport

Quarry cops $15,000 penalty

Quarry cops $15,000 penalty

REPEAT examinations of the quarry found it had inadequate sediment and erosion controls.

Former high ranking parish priest accused of child sex abuse

A retired Catholic parish priest stands accused of several child sexual abuse offences in Lismore.

The retired priest is now 77 and living on the Gold Coast.

P-plate driver faces court over double fatal tragedy

Generic photo of a P Plate

BEN Vincent Knight is expected to enter a plea

Why does the St Helena tunnel keep closing?

The Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened byby Page MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss in December 2015.

More closures on the way two-year old roadway

Local Partners

Wild dogs on agenda for council

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the issue of wild dogs in Ballina Shire will be held at Plateau Sports, Alstonville, next week.

Councils boosted by rail trail decision

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail

Council's are expecting a tourism increase if rail trail's go ahead.

Expect a hard chat at this year's Splendour Forum

Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will host a political forum at Splendour.

Send you questions using the hashtag #qandasitg

Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Triple J will offer live broadcastings and repeats all weekend

What NOT to take to Splendour in the Grass

The crowds went mad for 360 at the ampitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The festival is a GoPro, selfie stick and umbrella-free zone

Wharves to play Splendour

LENNOX Head indie-rock quartet Wharves have won a spot to play at Splendour in the Grass 2017, chosen by Triple J Unearthed.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."