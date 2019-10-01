Bowls NSW opens for women to join men

ON THE MOVE: Alstonville and Ballina bowlers change ends at the women's Classic Fours.

IN AN historic ruling, Bowls NSW has ended its male-only requirement and now will allow women to join its membership.

The removal of gender restriction means member clubs and affiliated sub-clubs will be able to register with Bowls NSW those of any gender as an individual member or registered player and they will be allowed to compete in association events.

In 2020, Bowls NSW events will be played as open gender, allowing all eligible registered players to enter and compete.

The state body says it is opening its membership to women because it has a key objective to grow the sport and act in its best interests.

It will not charge clubs any additional fees to register individual female members in the next two financial years. In 2022 the fee structure will be reviewed to ensure a "fair and equitable fee system for all clubs and the association”.

Clubs will determine if individuals are to pay an additional fee to the club to register with Bowls NSW.

Currently female bowlers pay an annual fee to be registered with Women' s Bowls NSW, not with Bowls NSW.

It is anticipated that from the 2021 bowls season, open and single-gender events may be added to the calendar. Events such as the state reserves will be open to all female members next year. Should a female take part in state pennants in 2020 they will be graded according to the conditions of play.

Clubs will be required to verify female members who wish to compete in the Rookies event to ensure they meet the 30-month experience criteria.

Bowls NSW encourages female bowlers to continue to register and compete in Women's Bowls NSW events but those registered with the two associations, men's and women's, must choose to play only once in a bowls season in events that go on to national level such as club championship singles, state singles, pairs, triples and fours.

As registered Bowls NSW members, women are eligible to be selected in Bowls NSW representative sides. Female representative sides remain under the control of Women's Bowls NSW.

MY VIEW: ON MEMBERSHIP RULING

THE question of gender has been getting plenty of airing lately around the country.

One state now has birth certificates that don't indicate whether the person it refers to is male or female.

It was only a matter of time before gender was addressed officially in our game.

The move by Bowls NSW to end the male-only tradition and allow women members was inevitable. The first breakthrough came with clubs accepting women bowlers in tournaments that once were men only. Now it's official - registered women can play in all association events on an equal basis with men.

Under current Bowls NSW regulations there is an eligibility requirement that states a person must be "identified as male in gender on their birth certificate”. That's gone by the board.

It begs the question, why don't the men's and women's state associations just unite? That would avoid women joining two state associations. But attempts at unifying male-female bowls, while it's working perfectly well in other states, has failed dismally in ours, despite attempts to amalgamate over more than a decade.

Allowing women into the once men-only stronghold will bring a few grouches from the men. But most complaints will come from those who fear the women's bowls ability.

Mixed focus

FOR the first time a mixed pairs is to be added to the annual Australian championships. This year the event will be held at Merimbula on December 6, the final day of the championships that start on December 2.

Bowls Australia says the addition to the titles will be qualified on the same state-based process as the other championships except for Tasmania. This state has special exemption and allowed to select its mixed pairs representatives as it doesn't currently hold a competition in this discipline but intends to do so from next year onwards.

The schedule for the Australian titles is: December 2, triples; December 3, pairs; December 4, fours; December 5, singles; December 6, mixed pairs.

Hosting rights

THE state championships for deaf bowlers will be held at Lismore Heights this weekend.

These are NSW singles championships for men and women, the Andrew Frew Shield for men's fours and the Jack Shaw Shield (City versus Country). Play will be 9am-3pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 9-11.30am on Monday.

Deaf Bowls NSW invites visitors to watch play.

Numbers game

BOWLS Australia is establishing a Women in Bowls Working Party to identify ways to retain existing female bowlers and to encourage more into the sport.

The national body is calling for expressions of interest to serve on the National Coaching Advisory Group and the Women in Bowls Working Party.

It says membership of both entails providing advice and guidance to the Bowls Australia board in all aspects of coaching and to women in sport within Australia and internationally.

Applications will close on October 25.

Junior titles

THE Australian under-18 championships start at Bendigo today and run until Friday.

The NSW side is Brittany Camp (Armidale), Rebekah Lord (St Johns Park), Chelsea McKay (Bateau Bay), Zoe Stewart (West Tamworth), Erin Swatridge (Cabramatta), Bailey Meti (Ettalong), Toby Peters (Dapto), Michael Phillips (Merrylands) and Jordan Thompson (Gulgong).

Jack Attack

FOUR years ago officials of Melbourne club Ferntree Gully were scratching their heads, trying to find ways to attract new bowlers. Then they heard of Jack Attack, the nationwide program that targets people who don't want to make the commitment to full-scale bowls.

The club introduced the format and had an immediate boost in membership. It now has a Jack Attack competition with 10 teams and 40 players.